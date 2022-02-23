Whiteheart Market Capitalization Achieves $2.55 Million (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for $287.36 or 0.00760460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $35,707.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00043129 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.42 or 0.06953074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,710.91 or 0.99796383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00047161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00049810 BTC.

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

