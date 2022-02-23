Sarcophagus (SARCO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $745.00

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Sarcophagus coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. Sarcophagus has a market cap of $9.16 million and $745.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sarcophagus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00043129 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.42 or 0.06953074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,710.91 or 0.99796383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00047161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00049810 BTC.

Sarcophagus Profile

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Buying and Selling Sarcophagus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sarcophagus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sarcophagus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sarcophagus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sarcophagus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.