Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla Sells 24,857 Shares

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS) Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 24,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.91, for a total value of C$395,484.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,003 shares in the company, valued at C$1,463,804.53.

Mandeep Chawla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Mandeep Chawla sold 27,747 shares of Celestica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.44, for a total transaction of C$428,413.68.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Mandeep Chawla sold 32,099 shares of Celestica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.14, for a total value of C$518,077.86.

CLS stock traded down C$0.36 on Wednesday, reaching C$14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,586. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.03. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of C$8.94 and a 12-month high of C$17.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Rating ) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.86 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Celestica to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

