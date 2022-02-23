Copperbank Resources Corp (CNSX:CBK) Director John Gianni Kovacevic Purchases 25,000 Shares

Copperbank Resources Corp (CNSX:CBK – Get Rating) Director John Gianni Kovacevic acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$22,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,278,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,550,920.

John Gianni Kovacevic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, John Gianni Kovacevic acquired 100,000 shares of Copperbank Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$56,000.00.

Copperbank Resources Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.04 and a 1 year high of C$0.14.

Copperbank Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its property portfolio includes the Contact copper project located in Elko County, Nevada; and the Pyramid and San Diego projects situated in the Alaska Peninsula.

Further Reading

