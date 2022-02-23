Gitcoin (GTC) Price Reaches $6.03 on Exchanges

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. One Gitcoin coin can now be bought for $6.03 or 0.00015962 BTC on major exchanges. Gitcoin has a total market cap of $85.64 million and $18.86 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00036506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00109885 BTC.

Gitcoin Coin Profile

Gitcoin is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

