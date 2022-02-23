Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.46.

KGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.50 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, CSFB set a $7.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

KGC remained flat at $$5.51 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,148,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,993,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,856,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,558,000 after purchasing an additional 222,069 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,924,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after purchasing an additional 357,245 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 146.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,411,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

