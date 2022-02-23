Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.090-$6.390 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Camden Property Trust also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.450-$1.490 EPS.
Camden Property Trust stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.12. 35,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.69 and a 200 day moving average of $160.21. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $99.70 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80.
Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.
CPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.00.
In other Camden Property Trust news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $6,045,411.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $462,868.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,623 shares of company stock worth $36,093,050. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Camden Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.