Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.090-$6.390 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Camden Property Trust also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.450-$1.490 EPS.

Camden Property Trust stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.12. 35,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.69 and a 200 day moving average of $160.21. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $99.70 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.70%.

CPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.00.

In other Camden Property Trust news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $6,045,411.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $462,868.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,623 shares of company stock worth $36,093,050. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

