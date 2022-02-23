TerraKRW (KRT) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $32.60 million and approximately $138,465.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TerraKRW has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.54 or 0.06957818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,640.26 or 0.99977125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00047021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00049866 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 38,648,413,746 coins and its circulating supply is 38,647,684,637 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

