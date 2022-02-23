Pinkcoin (PINK) Trading Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $13.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.00240189 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00014116 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004241 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000828 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00022174 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,056,412 coins and its circulating supply is 434,795,976 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

