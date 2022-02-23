AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Receives GBX 3,760 Consensus PT from Brokerages

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,760 ($51.14).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVV shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,000 ($40.80) price target on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($51.00) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,550 ($48.28) price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($61.20) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

LON:AVV traded down GBX 43 ($0.58) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,474 ($33.65). 313,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,563. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,023.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,475.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.46 billion and a PE ratio of -199.76. AVEVA Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,380 ($32.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,242 ($57.69). The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

