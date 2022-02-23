Brokerages Set Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Target Price at $66.85

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.35.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Anaplan from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. decreased their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $1,347,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $460,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,724 shares of company stock worth $6,435,667 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Anaplan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Anaplan by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAN stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,633. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.59. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $80.90. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 1.96.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

