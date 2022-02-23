QuickSwap Trading Down 20.2% Over Last Week (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. QuickSwap has a market cap of $55.01 million and $13.53 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for $168.19 or 0.00446721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.54 or 0.06957818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,640.26 or 0.99977125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00047021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00049866 BTC.

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

