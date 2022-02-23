TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded down $22.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.06. The company had a trading volume of 25,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,479. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.57. TopBuild has a one year low of $179.50 and a one year high of $284.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLD shares. BTIG Research lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $875,946,000 after acquiring an additional 61,751 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,574,000 after purchasing an additional 44,578 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in TopBuild by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 351,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,980,000 after purchasing an additional 46,327 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile (Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

