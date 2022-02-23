pNetwork (PNT) Market Capitalization Tops $25.76 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, pNetwork has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $25.76 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001484 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get pNetwork alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00036639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00109808 BTC.

About pNetwork

pNetwork (PNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 85,022,331 coins and its circulating supply is 46,119,556 coins. pNetwork’s official website is p.network . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PNTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.