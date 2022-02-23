PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

NYSE PNM traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $44.25. The stock had a trading volume of 26,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,439. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.60. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.78%.

PNM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PNM Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the third quarter worth about $239,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in PNM Resources by 561.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 32,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

