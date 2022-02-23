PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.
NYSE PNM traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $44.25. The stock had a trading volume of 26,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,439. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.60. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $50.11.
PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.
PNM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PNM Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.33.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the third quarter worth about $239,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in PNM Resources by 561.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 32,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.
About PNM Resources (Get Rating)
PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.
