Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.00

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 50850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCW shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $262,051.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $185,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $566,491.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth approximately $4,947,156,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,866,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth approximately $76,493,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 92.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,380,000 after buying an additional 2,032,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter worth approximately $31,257,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile (NYSE:MCW)

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

