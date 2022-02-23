E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.05

E3 Metals Corp. (CVE:ETMC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.05, with a volume of 135101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.15.

The company has a current ratio of 23.33, a quick ratio of 23.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$118.92 million and a PE ratio of -22.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.42.

Get E3 Metals alerts:

E3 Metals Company Profile (CVE:ETMC)

E3 Metals Corp, a resources company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. It owns a 100% interest in the Alberta petro-lithium project comprising 80 mine and mineral permits covering an area of 570,358 hectares located in Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E3 Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E3 Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.