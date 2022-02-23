DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $89.30

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $89.30 and last traded at $90.45, with a volume of 125135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.04 and a beta of -0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.34.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $2,233,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $70,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 393,502 shares of company stock worth $58,038,640 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,115,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,477,000 after acquiring an additional 895,713 shares in the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 54,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,540,000 after acquiring an additional 25,953 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

