Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Shares Down 14.3%

Shares of Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (CVE:NSP – Get Rating) traded down 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 156,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 523,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a market capitalization of C$9.92 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03.
Naturally Splendid Enterprises Company Profile (CVE:NSP)
Featured Stories
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Naturally Splendid Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturally Splendid Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.