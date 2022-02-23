Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LPX traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.10. The company had a trading volume of 54,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,529. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $44.83 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $87,358,000 after acquiring an additional 707,350 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,844 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,470 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

