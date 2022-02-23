Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded up $2.73 on Wednesday, hitting $22.71. 727,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,162,637. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average is $19.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 66,646 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 148,294 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 29,408 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 238,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

RRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

