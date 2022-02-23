Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.300-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.200-$10.400 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $313.82.

APD stock traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $234.96. The stock had a trading volume of 19,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.75. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $235.97 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.29%.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APD. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

