Winning Points Advisors LLC Acquires 2,050 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $47.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,473,930. The company has a market capitalization of $265.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

