Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.83.

Several brokerages have commented on CARR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global upgraded Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Carrier Global by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 133,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 75,355 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 135,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 30,392 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CARR traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $44.15. 165,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,181,762. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average of $52.92. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

