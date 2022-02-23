Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.15 Million

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $21.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.90 million and the highest is $26.94 million. Kymera Therapeutics posted sales of $12.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $88.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.45 million to $137.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $90.99 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $140.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kymera Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.70.

KYMR stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,261. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $69.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.05.

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,612 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $448,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 34,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,400,405.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 403,076 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,973 and have sold 56,077 shares valued at $2,958,349. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.