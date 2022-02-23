Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $21.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.90 million and the highest is $26.94 million. Kymera Therapeutics posted sales of $12.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $88.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.45 million to $137.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $90.99 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $140.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kymera Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.70.

KYMR stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,261. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $69.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.05.

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,612 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $448,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 34,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,400,405.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 403,076 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,973 and have sold 56,077 shares valued at $2,958,349. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

