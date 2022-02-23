OceanEx Token (OCE) Hits Market Cap of $1.47 Million

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. OceanEx Token has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $2,625.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OceanEx Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OceanEx Token has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.71 or 0.06955519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,544.04 or 0.99834730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00046953 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00049690 BTC.

OceanEx Token Coin Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro . The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OceanEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OceanEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

