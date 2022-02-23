RAMP (RAMP) Reaches Market Cap of $37.53 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, RAMP has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. One RAMP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0881 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a market capitalization of $37.53 million and $3.23 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00036581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00110135 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 426,252,334 coins. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

