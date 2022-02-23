Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Announces Earnings Results

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ RXT traded down $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $9.18. 299,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,058. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

RXT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 22,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology (Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

