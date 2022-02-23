Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Issues Earnings Results

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.41 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.

MIDD traded down $10.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.30. The stock had a trading volume of 22,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,918. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.65. Middleby has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.51.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $1,487,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

