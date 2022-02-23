iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.150-$-1.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $547 million-$547 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.92 million.iMedia Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of IMBI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,695. The firm has a market cap of $143.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. iMedia Brands has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

IMBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iMedia Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of iMedia Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMBI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iMedia Brands by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iMedia Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in iMedia Brands by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in iMedia Brands by 369.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 57,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iMedia Brands by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

