Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50-$5.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.73 billion.Vertiv also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.750 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRT. Cowen dropped their price target on Vertiv from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered Vertiv from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research restated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.11.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $8.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.16. 722,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,070. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1,258.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 859,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,458,000 after purchasing an additional 796,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 18.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 62,927 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 388,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 224,356 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 334,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 59,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in Vertiv by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

