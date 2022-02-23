Leslie K. Nagy Sells 76 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total transaction of $10,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.86. 59,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

