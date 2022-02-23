Leslie K. Nagy Sells 76 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total transaction of $10,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.86. 59,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.00.
Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.71.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.
About Waste Management (Get Rating)
Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Waste Management (WM)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.