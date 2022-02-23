EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Receives $15.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

EVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial cut EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,091,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVGO stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 50,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,310. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. EVgo has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

