Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives $9.41 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.90.

Several analysts recently commented on GRAB shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Grab from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.76 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,985,119,000. Mufg Bank LTD. purchased a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,373,168,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,301,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,176,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 780,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,619,094. Grab has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26.

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

