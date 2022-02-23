Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.860-$7.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 billion-$19.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.28 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.920-$1.150 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised Tenet Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.14.

NYSE:THC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.11. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $88.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $462,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,197 shares of company stock worth $1,773,871. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after buying an additional 454,329 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 71,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

