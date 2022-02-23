Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 71.86% and a negative return on equity of 1,719.60%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $26.20. 42,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,666. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.02.

In related news, Chairman John G. Stratton acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 20,677.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 16,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

