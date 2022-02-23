Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 4,400 at Berenberg Bank

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,200 ($70.72) to GBX 4,400 ($59.84) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WZZZY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 5,450 ($74.12) to GBX 5,300 ($72.08) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($67.46) to GBX 6,000 ($81.60) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 5,800 ($78.88) to GBX 5,600 ($76.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,325.00.

OTCMKTS WZZZY remained flat at $$15.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97. Wizz Air has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

