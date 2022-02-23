UBS Group Cuts Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Price Target to CHF 1,520

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from CHF 1,875 to CHF 1,520 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAUHY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Straumann from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Straumann from CHF 2,187 to CHF 2,021 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,770.50.

OTCMKTS SAUHY traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.42. 50,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,949. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.49. Straumann has a 52 week low of $56.10 and a 52 week high of $114.15.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.

