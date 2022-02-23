UBS Group Trims Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Target Price to GBX 3,885

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at UBS Group from GBX 4,010 ($54.54) to GBX 3,885 ($52.84) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,524 ($47.93) to GBX 3,351 ($45.57) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Investec assumed coverage on Bellway in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bellway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,618.00.

Get Bellway alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLWYF remained flat at $$36.07 on Wednesday. Bellway has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.65.

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.