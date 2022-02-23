Morgan Stanley Trims Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Target Price to €43.00

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €44.00 ($50.00) to €43.00 ($48.86) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BOUYF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bouygues from €48.00 ($54.55) to €47.00 ($53.41) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bouygues from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Bouygues from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.04.

OTCMKTS:BOUYF remained flat at $$37.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 17 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,817. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $33.54 and a 52-week high of $43.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

