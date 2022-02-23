NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 2.4% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $23,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $52,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE NEE traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.32. 141,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,548,849. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $143.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 85.08%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and sold 96,903 shares worth $8,470,538. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.