Modus Advisors LLC Sells 668 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Modus Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.37. 617,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,473,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $265.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average is $49.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.