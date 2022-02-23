LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $76.98 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 10.3% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Apple were worth $76,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,151,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,441 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Apple by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,795,295,000 after purchasing an additional 759,577 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,386,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,585,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,413,006,000 after purchasing an additional 197,442 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,863,469. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.00 and its 200-day moving average is $158.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

