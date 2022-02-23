Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $24.80 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,813 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 43,190 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $24,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,679,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,295,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 513,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $74,586,000 after buying an additional 195,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,888,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Truist Financial began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $139.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252,591. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $220.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

