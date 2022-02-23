Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.860-$1.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BRX stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.71. 148,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,702. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Several research firms have commented on BRX. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

In related news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $835,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,172,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 72,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

