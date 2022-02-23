88mph (MPH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $351,081.00

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 23rd. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $13.62 million and approximately $351,081.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 88mph coin can now be purchased for about $30.16 or 0.00079784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 88mph has traded 44.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 88mph alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00036891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00110623 BTC.

88mph Profile

MPH is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 473,232 coins and its circulating supply is 451,390 coins. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 88mph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 88mph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.