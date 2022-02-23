Analysts Expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.47. Penn National Gaming posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PENN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.05.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 12.8% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 2.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PENN traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 2.49. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.87.

Penn National Gaming declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

