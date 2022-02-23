Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Trading 6.6% Higher

Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.76 and last traded at $10.76. 805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 35,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.
Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on Skeena Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$23.50 target price for the company.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63.
About Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE)
Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skeena Resources (SKE)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.