Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 288,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the average daily volume of 94,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Indiva and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Indiva alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$42.21 million and a PE ratio of -2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.30.

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.