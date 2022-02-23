Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.65

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 22000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.99. The firm has a market cap of C$25.04 million and a PE ratio of -5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Get Orbit Garant Drilling alerts:

Orbit Garant Drilling Company Profile (TSE:OGD)

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.